How to Make Herbal Water at Home and Use it to End Our Hair Problems

Who does not want long, thick and shiny hair? However, even after using many expensive hair products, everyone can’t get the desired results. A lot of us often start trying different shampoos and conditioners on our hair to make them look better and bouncy. But not many of us are aware that herbal water can alleviate many of our hair issues.

Chemical-rich hair products damage the hair. At the same time, herbal water made from some herbs and natural things can prove to be very beneficial for hair health along with being side-effect free. So let us tell you how to make herbal water for hair and some of its benefits.

Step 1: While making herbal water for hair, heat some water in a vessel.

Step 2: Now mix rosemary, neem leaves, nettle herb, horsetail and chamomile in this water and keep it for 4 hours.

Step 3: Then filter this water and add apple cider vinegar and essential hair oil to it.

Step 4: Now after applying shampoo and conditioner to the hair, wash the hair with herbal water and massage the scalp with it.

Step 5: Then wash the hair with clean water after 20 to 30 minutes.

Use herbal water twice a week for better results.

Benefits of herbal water in hair:-

Properties of rosemary: The anti-inflammatory elements present in rosemary promote hair growth by improving the blood circulation of the scalp. Along with this, dandruff and itching of the hair also end.

Benefits of neem: Rich in medicinal properties, neem is considered the best source of fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants. Neem water keeps the scalp dandruff and infection-free and helps reduce hair fall.

Benefits of nettle: Nettle has antioxidant properties in it. Along with it, minerals called silica, sulphur and chlorophyll are found in abundance. The use of nettle herb in herbal water helps keep the hair long, thick, strong and dandruff free.

Benefits of horsetail water: Horsetail water is effective against hair fall. The antioxidant elements present in it help increase the silica collagen in the hair.

Benefits of chamomile: With antioxidant and antiseptic properties, chamomile works to repair damaged hair by removing dead hair cells.

