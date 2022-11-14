How To Make Lazy Potato Toast At Home; Check Out The Recipe Here

If you are a foodie and want to try something simple yet delicious, nothing compares to Lazy Potato Toast. This delectable recipe can be prepared for breakfast or can also be served during tea time. If you don’t feel like standing for long hours in the kitchen, then you should give this recipe a whirl.

As potatoes not only satisfy your hunger pangs but also provide you with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, Lazy Potato Toast is considered among the most nutritious recipes to add to your cooking routine. So, read on to find out the Potato Toast recipe to make this healthy yet delicious dish at home.

Let’s take a look at the Ingredients for Aloo Toast:

3 boiled potatoes

2 green chillies, chopped

Salt, as per taste

Half a teaspoon of black pepper powder

Prepare coriander chutney

4 tsp of Aloo Bhujia

Tomato ketchup

4 slices of bread

How to prepare Lazy Potato Toast?

It is among one the easiest recipes, and it does not require much effort. One can prepare this recipe in not more than 15 minutes. Firstly, you have to boil 2 potatoes and mash them properly. Then, keep the mashed potatoes in a bowl and add finely chopped green chillies to them. Following this, add half a teaspoon of black pepper to the mixture. After that, add salt as per your taste to the bowl of mashed potatoes.

Now, take the coriander chutney and apply it to the base layer of the bread. Once done, fill the bread with the prepared potato mixture. You can also add 4 tsp of Aloo Bhujia and tomato ketchup, based on your taste preferences, to garnish the dish.

If you are a potato lover, then you will surely love this recipe. Now, you don’t have to worry about what to make for your breakfasts. This recipe will not only fill your stomach but will also satisfy your cravings.

