How to Make Punjabi Style Rajma Masala at Home. Here's Your Recipe

Rajma is one of the most prominent dishes of Punjabi cuisine. Few can resist the temptation of rajma masala when cooked in Punjabi style. Spicy rajma stew is one of the most-loved delicacies in North India. Rajma masala is made with onion and tomato gravy. Below is the recipe for Rajma masala.
>Ingredients for making Punjabi Rajma Masala
One cup of rajma
One tablespoon of butter
Two chopped tomatoes
One inch piece of cinnamon
Five cloves
One chopped onion
One star anise
Four green cardamoms
Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Green chillies chopped – 3
Turmeric – 1 tsp
Red Chilli – 1 tsp
Cumin Powder – 1 tsp
Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
Amchur Powder – 1/2 tsp
Garam Masala – 1 tsp
Bay leaves – 1
Kasoori Fenugreek – 1 tsp
Green Coriander - 1 tbsp
Oil - 1 tbsp
Wash and keep the rajma soaked overnight in water. After that, put two cups of water and mix some salt in the cooker and give it 4 to 5 whistles. Turn off the gas and let the pressure fizzle. Now take a wok and put oil in it, heat it over a low flame. When the oil is hot, add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves. After frying it for about two minutes, add ginger-garlic paste to it. Once this is done, fry everything in it for two minutes.
Now add tomato, onion, and chopped green chilli. When it is cooked well, add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, garam masala and cumin powder. When the oil starts to separate, add some water to it and then add the rajma. Cover it and let it cook for about 15 minutes.
When the gravy becomes thick, add coriander leaves and Kasuri fenugreek. In a few minutes, your Rajma Masala is ready. Serve hot with roti or over rice.
