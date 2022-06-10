How To Make Rice Water For Hair

In hustle and bustle of everyday life, there’s little time for self-care. And, one of the most important components in skincare is rice, which can prove to be effective for the best hair growth. Using rice water not only keeps our hair healthy but also makes them silky and straight. Protein is important for maintaining hair health and nothing is better than rice water in improving overall hair condition.

Know how to use rice water for healthy hair

Take out the remaining water of cooked rice and keep it aside. After the water cools down, apply it to the hair. Wash it off with normal water after 15 minutes.

Advertisement

To prepare rice water, take a spoonful of rice and soak it overnight in a glass of water. The next day, filter this water and then wash your hair with it. The practice will give your hair all the much-needed nourishment.

For silky hair

Mix a few drops of lavender oil and olive oil with rice water and apply. This will make your hair silky and shiny.

To prevent hair fall and breakage

Regularly wash your hair with rice water. This will eliminate the problem of your hair fall and breakage.

For achieving soft hair

You need to wash your hair regularly with rice water.

Reduces dandruff

If you suffer excessive dandruff, then regularly wash your hair with rice water. Gradually, the problem of dandruff from your hair will start reducing.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.