How To Make Tasty Ginger Garlic Paneer in Minutes

Are you tired of making the same old chilli paneer and paneer tikka for your get-togethers? Here is a lip-smacking dish which would surely earn you a lot of praise from your friends. Ginger garlic paneer is a delectable dish that can be easily prepared at home. What’s unique about this dish is that it’s liked by both children and adults alike and takes significantly less time to prepare.

The dish is also extremely nutritious and healthy for your body since it includes the goodness of paneer and garlic. The presence of ginger and garlic paste gives the dish a punch. Here is a quick recipe to make ginger garlic paneer at home.

Here are the ingredients for making ginger garlic paneer

Paneer - 100 grams

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/4 tsp

Garam masala - 1/2 tsp

Tomato sauce - 1 tsp

Soya sauce - 1/4 tsp

Oil

Salt

To prepare the dish you need to first cut the paneer into small pieces and mix them well with tomato sauce, soy sauce, and ginger-garlic paste in a bowl.

Following this, add red chilli powder, garam masala and salt as per taste and mix them well. Add the pieces of paneer into this mixture and keep it aside for 30 minutes.

Heat the oil in a pan on low flame and deep fry the pieces of paneer mixed with spices. Continue to fry till the pieces of paneer turn golden brown. Your ginger garlic paneer is now ready to be served along with delicious tomato sauce or mint chutney.

