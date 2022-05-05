How to Make Vegetable Dalia? Step-By-Step Recipe

Nothing can be a better saviour than oatmeal aka dalia, which is full of nutrients and versatility that can mold in any form. Oatmeal also wears the crown for its easy to prepare quality. The fact that it can be prepared in both sweet and salty form as per your liking, makes it stand out among other food items. Oatmeal comes to the rescue, whenever we are super hungry and can’t wait for long to prepare something. It is an ingredient that will be found in every household and is a go-to food whether a person is sick or a fitness enthusiast. So without any delay let’s take a look at the delicious transformation of this simple food into fried vegetable oatmeal. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

Oatmeal – 1 cup

Tomato – 1

Carrot – 1 (optional)

Onion – 1

Ginger chopped – 1 tsp

Mustard seeds– 1 tsp

Cumin – 1/2 tsp

Red chili dry – 1

Green chilies chopped – 2

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Peas – 1/2 cup

Turmeric – 1/4 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1/4 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Green coriander chopped – 2 tbsp

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

Method:

The first step is to put the oatmeal and water in the cooker.

Then add one pinch of asafoetida and salt to taste and cook it till 2 whistles come.

Once it is done switch off your gas and let your cooker cool down.

In a wok add ghee/oil and keep it to heat on medium flame.

Once the ghee/oil is hot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and dry red chilies in it.

After the seeds and rid chilly stops sizzling, add finely chopped onions, green chillies, and ginger to the wok and fry them till they turn golden.

Now add finely chopped tomatoes, carrots, peas, and salt and stir them well with the help of a ladle.

Cook the ingredients for 2 to 3 minutes.

After the vegetables appear soft, add turmeric, coriander, black pepper, and other spices to it.

And when it is all cooked well, then add the pre-boiled oatmeal and mix it.

Cover the wok and let it all cook for around 5 minutes.

In between 5 minutes stir the ingredients once.

And at last add lemon juice to your fried vegetable oatmeal. Don’t forget to garnish it with chopped coriander leaves before serving.

