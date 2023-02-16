Skincare is an essential part of our daily routine, and for many of us, it’s a way to take care of ourselves both physically and mentally. However, with the increasing awareness of sustainability and the impact of our choices on the environment, it’s important to consider how we can create a skincare routine that is both beneficial for our skin and sustainable for the planet. It’s important to know how to create a skincare routine that takes into account the impact on the environment, as well as our skin health. Let’s take a look at the ingredients to avoid, the products to choose, and the steps to follow to ensure that our skincare routine is both effective and eco-friendly. The benefits of incorporating sustainable practices into our daily routines are many, and we all know how small changes can make a big impact on our planet. Let’s work towards creating a skincare routine that is not only beneficial for your skin but also for the environment.

Piyush Jain, CEO & founder, Skininspired shares three simple ways you can go green without even thinking twice.

Advertisement

Focus on high-performing ingredients and products

When it comes to skincare ingredients, the quality of your products and their ingredients is what matters most.

Good skincare ingredients include using a sunscreen with SPF 50+ is better than using one with a lower SPF for several reasons. A higher SPF provides greater protection against the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.

A mild foaming facewash that rejuvenates, moisturizes, and hydrates the skin is beneficial for many reasons. It helps to gently cleanse the skin of dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping away the skin’s natural oils.

A mild cleanser that deep cleanses, brightens, and soothes the skin is beneficial for many reasons. It helps to thoroughly remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin, leaving it looking and feeling fresh and clean.

Choose eco-friendly cosmetics that are free from paraben, petroleum, alcohol, sulfate, and dyes

Advertisement

You can choose to go for scientifically proven and effective cosmetics that are free from paraben and other harmful ingredients. Such cosmetics are the best way to avoid any harm to your skin.

Switching to an eco-friendly brand may be as simple as switching out one product at a time

First off: don’t panic! You don’t have to change everything all at once (although we do recommend doing so if possible). Rather than having big goals, set yourself up for success by starting small.

Small Changes = Big Impacts

Advertisement

It doesn’t take much effort to make small changes that can have big impacts on your life and the environment around you. Start making choices that will help keep those resources flowing over time instead of pulling them back out into our world every time we open up one package too many times during a weeklong trip across town (or country).

A very effective product will probably have a number of advantageous components that work together to heal, restore, and revitalise your skin. Refillable skincare products are preferred over single-use ones, single-use plastics should be avoided, and eco-friendly delivery methods should be used. “You can go for cosmetics that have been scientifically confirmed to be efficient and devoid of paraben and other dangerous components. Because these products don’t contain any dangerous ingredients, your skin won’t react to them. These producers prefer to use natural extracts like rosewater or almond oil as carriers for their skincare products rather than synthetic components like parabens, petroleum, and alcohol in their formulations," says Monis Siddiqui, Founder & CEO, FSAS Health & Beauty.

Advertisement

Step-by-step guide for a beautiful skin

In this day and age, you go looking for one skincare regime and you end up spoilt for choice, from the thousands of options to choose from. “With new fads and trends cropping up every day, keeping up with each of them seems very demanding and cumbersome. A skincare routine must be simple enough to be followed even after a grueling and exhausting day. Be it any skin care ritual, one cannot deny the ease and importance of cleansing, toning and moisturizing," says Rakhi Ahuja, CEO, Jovees Herbal. Ahuja writes down the steps involved in a good routine.

Advertisement

Cleansing is the first and most important step in any and every skin care routine. It helps keeping skin free of all impurities, dirt, excess sebum and makeup debris.

Toning your skin is another step one must follow every day. Using a gentle toner after cleansing keeps your skin’s pH levels in check by warding off infections and skin irritations. It helps calm your aggravated skin cells, maintaining a smooth and healthy appearance.

Also Read: Adding Charm to Your Corners: 7 Innovative Decor Ideas for Your Home

Your skin loses its natural oils due to multiple reasons. Keeping your skin hydrated is extremely essential to revive the broken skin barrier, protecting it external environmental stressors. Moisturizing your skin after every wash not only acts as an emollient but it also keeps your skin supple and radiant.

Apart from following your daily CTM routine, exfoliating is another essential step to achieve that flawless, smooth and healthy looking skin. Our skin cells turnover every few weeks, shedding the old, damaged ones. These cells need to be exfoliated religiously every few days, so as to not clog up your pores. Keeping your pores free of dead cells, blackheads and sebum helps permit your skin to breathe better and also allows better penetration of skin care products.

Following these basic skin care routine may sound as a cliché, but they are clichés for a reason. They are not only sustainable for everyday purposes, they also keep your skin happy and healthy looking.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here