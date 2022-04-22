How to Manage Depression During Cancer Treatment

Cancer is said to be one of the life-threatening diseases that people across the world suffer from. It can spread in the body which makes it dangerous and sometimes, fatal. When a person gets diagnosed with cancer, it not only takes a toll on their physical health but also creates mental issues.

The trauma of having a big disease, multiple check-ups, painful chemotherapy sessions and heavy medicines can make a person depressed. Depression is quite common in people with cancer as the fears and stress related to the illness deteriorates the mental health leading into depression. If you are someone who is suffering from cancer and having incidents of depression or you know someone, then follow these tips to manage depression.

Talk and express

It is believed that patients who talk about their feelings are less likely to become depressed. While people with depression often feel like cutting off from the world, it is important to talk and express what you feel to get rid of all the negative feelings.

Reach out for support

Do not shy away from asking for help. It might be a hard time for you and your family but family stays there whenever you need them, therefore whenever you feel like breaking down, reach out to them and ask for medical help.

Stay in touch with your doctor

The more you fear reality and get away from talking to the doctor, the more you become anxious and depressed by thinking about it. It is always better to regularly check with your doctor and ask about your progress as it’ll make you strong and will give you the power of fighting. Apart from this, it’ll also prevent you from feeling helpless and alone.

Indulge in yoga and meditation

Yoga and meditation are proven to be a great way to cope with depression. However, it’ll also boost your immunity and make you fight with cancer. Try simple asanas which will not put a strain on your body.

Exercise

If possible, then try to do physical activities like walking and running. It is believed that exercise increases the level of endorphin hormone which elevates your mood. So, if you are feeling depressed, then try to push yourself for a walk.

