How To Manage Type 2 Diabetes Without The Help Of Insulin

It is a myth that everybody who is suffering from Type-2 diabetes will require insulin, some do require it to keep their blood sugar levels in check while others do not. But if you are one of those people who do not have to take insulin based on your medical history then here are a few tips that you can follow to stay healthy.

The first major thing that one needs to truly focus on is their lifestyle, remember that you can have type-2 diabetes under control if you encourage a few major and minor lifestyle changes.

Never say no to a proper nutritious well-balanced meal which will help your body with all the proteins and nutrients that it needs. Start working out at least five days a week and make sure you include a solid 30 minutes of aerobics.

It is a must that you also try strength training exercises and at the end of the day get a long good sleep to energize your body.

A lot of times, doctors tend to suggest a few oral medications such as dopamine-2 agonists, DPP-4 inhibitors, meglitinides or others to patients who are not taking insulin. So, make sure you chat with your doctor and find out what medicine you should be taking.

Many a time people are put under an oral combination therapy in order to find out what works best for the patient but do not fret about it because it is common and your doctor will always know what is best for you.

And if you were under the impression that insulin happens to be the only injectable medication to treat diabetes then we are sorry to break it to you, that you were wrong- there are many others and doctors also do recommend them as an alternative sometimes.

In case your Body Mass Index or what is commonly known as BMI is off the charts, you will require to reduce your weight a little in order to treat type-2 diabetes.

