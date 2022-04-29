How To Manage Your Anger In A Relationship? It's Hard But Not Impossible

Relationships are not always about beautiful and happy moments. Many times, there could be some situations when you may feel irritated by some of your partner’s habits or behaviour. In these moments, often people find themselves unable to confront their partners, due to apprehensions that it might cause difficulties in a relationship.

A report recently published in CNN suggests that it is perfectly fine to do so if done in the right way.

Jim McNulty, a professor of psychology at the Florida State University in the United States, has suggested that people are benefited most from being direct in approach. According to Jim, failing to do so and adopting a beating around bush approach won’t work in a relationship.

Prof McNulty said that some people feel proud of the fact that they have never fought with their partner, but that is a huge mistake. Prof McNulty said that when people avoid fighting, they are also not on talking terms with each other. Prof McNulty said that he always tells his partner that if something is bothering her, she should be open about it.

Lack of expression of displeasure over any issue which is bothering your partner will not end the problem and the differences will continue to grow, explains Prof McNulty

According to a study published in 2008, which followed 200 couples for 17 years, the couples who suppressed their anger faced brutal consequences. They will die early in comparison to those who don’t suppress their anger.

So, here are a few ways to express your anger without spoiling the relationship.

Pick an appropriate time: One should wait for an appropriate time to express their anger which can also lead to a fruitful discussion. Indulging in a fight at the spur of the moment is often not good. It will also make many unnecessary things a part of the fight, which will make matters worse.

Try to be a good listener: Many are ready to explain their side of things in a fight but not ready for listening to others. This gives the impression to the partner that others are not interested in listening to their side. This leads to bottling up of feelings which will culminate in bigger fights.

