How To Pack Light For International Trips During Winter? Check Out These Tips From Roshni Chopra

Planning an international trip? While travelling can bring a wave of excitement, packing light can become troublesome for many. It is important to note that packing light has significant advantages that include saving money and also making systematic decisions that will make travelling easier. An advantage of strategic packing can save you from frequent detours to the local drug stores while making everything essential available right at your fingertip.

Looking out for some travelling tips? Television actress and social media influencer Roshni Chopra recently shared some hacks that can be your shortcut to packing the right way. It might just become your perfect solution how to minimize your luggage load and pack what you need on an international trip, especially during the winter season.

Advertisement

Packing hacks for international trips:

Check the weather - It is essential to check the weather forecast to get an understanding of what type of clothes you may require during the trip. “Check the weather app and see how cold it’s going to be and then choose items accordingly," Roshni Chopra said.

Warm clothes - When travelling in winter, one must know how to layer up to brave the chilly weather. The best way to stay warm is to layer up with thermals, knits, coats, scarves, hats, and gloves.

Cut out luggage load - Cutting out extra luggage can save you money by fitting in the baggage limit. It can happen by deciding how to pair a single item of clothing in multiple ways. To avoid exceeding your baggage limit take versatile items that can be paired in multiple ways.

Advertisement

Pack smart - Roll clothes to save space in the suitcase which will allow you to add more stuff.

Adapter -Do not forget an adapter at all costs, it will allow one to charge different devices from a single power source.

Pick proper shoes - Choose practical and comfy shoes, there’s lots of walking to be done.

Stuff it right - It is also to be noted to pack thermals and intimates in separate bags to avoid clutter.

Advertisement

Keep valuables safe - Keep all valuables and change in your hand luggage.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here