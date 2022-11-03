How to Pick the Perfect Silhouette for Your Wedding or Festive Season?

When it comes to silhouettes, from the festive season to bridal wear, there is a diverse category of options available in the fashion market. For brides, picking the right silhouettes for their wedding dresses is extremely crucial. And now, as the wedding season has kicked off in India, it’s time to explore all around your town and the internet to select your desired silhouettes for your dream bridal dress.

And with all the wedding and festive duties, it’s obvious to get worried over your outfit as there are so many things and so little time. But don’t worry; we got you covered. Here’s a list of fashion tips on buying the perfect outfit for your wedding or upcoming festivals. So, let’s get started!

Fashion Tips for your Perfect Silhouettes:

Choose your comfort along with the charm

People often think that fashion doesn’t come with comfort. But it’s not true. The most important thing you need to consider is your comfort. Pick a silhouette that doesn’t restrict you from walking to the bar or the bathroom. But at the same time, consider its charm as well. For example, never go with a stitched saree or tight-fitted lehengas pants. Add Sequin and glitter

To look your best, you can go with the trends. And nowadays, the trend is shiny silhouettes like sequin and glitter. The composition of these two would make you look as glamorous as you like and would instantly lift your appearance. Plus, picking this would make you look bold and magical simultaneously. Structured silhouette

These days, there are a lot of structures in festive costumes. For instance, you can wear a basic white shirt style with a corset and put an embroidered jacket on top. These are called structured silhouettes, which shine your look miraculously. Go with a bold colour

Bold shades carry the potential to make you the centre of any party. People often go with basic shades, and if you go with the same, you’ll look just the same as everyone else. If it’s your wedding or your birthday, try picking up a bold choice of colour like dark purple or neon, and we bet you’ll make heads turn.

