How To Plan a Beauty Regime Before Getting Married?

While weddings are a ubiquitously grand affair in India, picking out the right outfits and getting the right venue for your ceremonies may not be as stressful as deciding on a beauty regime several months before D-day. However, looking radiant and picture-perfect on your wedding day may require a bit of legwork before the actual date of the ceremony. With a host of beauty treatments touted especially at brides-to-be, we realize that it may get difficult to choose or tailor the right one just for you. As such, what are the most important parameters to look out for if you’re getting married in the recent future?

Take a look at these easy-to-follow suggestions, that will leave you glowing and with supple, radiant skin, right until your special day. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Begin eating healthy at least a year/several months before D-day

Changing your diet and including a host of healthy alternatives such as fresh, seasonal, fruits and vegetables can make a world of difference to how your skin looks and feels before your wedding day. While several brides-to-be opt for vitamin supplements to give their skin and hair an extra boost, even adding a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants to your diet, can give your skin the much-needed boost it requires before the wedding day.

Revive your skincare regimen

Yet again, it is recommended that brides-to-be should up their beauty regimen several months or weeks before the actual wedding date. We are confident that you won’t enjoy a breakout on your skin on the day that your ceremonies are scheduled. Hence, you should experiment and ideally zero down on a fresh beauty regime, that’s amped up and targets the concerns that you want to get rid of before the special day.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

Consider trying new beauty treatments for a change

Your wedding is probably going to be one of the most important days of your life. As such, it is not surprising that you may want to dabble with a few fresh and exciting beauty treatments. They may include laser hair removals, specialized facials containing hydrating and moisturizing properties, chemical peels with ingredients such as AHAs and BHAs, and a lot more.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here