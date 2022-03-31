How To Plan Wedding Anniversary Party: Take Care of These Things To Make It Special

Marriage is a beautiful bond which not only brings two life partners together but also ties two families. With every passing year the bonding between the husband and wife gets stronger and many couples celebrate the wedding anniversary to cherish their relationship. On the occasion of the wedding anniversary you can do special things to impress your life partner. As most of the couples love to throw a party to celebrate their wedding anniversary, taking care of a few things while planning the event will make the occasion special.

You should plan well in advance about the menu, venue and fun activities among other things considering your budget to enjoy a hassle free wedding anniversary party.

Advertisement

How to plan a wedding anniversary party:

1. You could organise a destination party. If your anniversary falls during the summer, you can go to a hill station to celebrate. If you enjoy the beach, then celebrate your happiness there. You can also go to a place you’ve wanted to go for a long time or find a new tourist place.

2. You can make a card for the anniversary party in the same way that you would make an invitation card for a wedding. You and your partner can design this card together if you want. Cards can now be designed online as well.

3. You can also keep your party theme open. For example, what colour clothes to wear or decorations. You can experiment with retro, filmy and a variety of other fun themes.

4. If you have a party theme, you can create a playlist of songs based on that, or you can choose songs from your partner’s playlist to play at the party.

Advertisement

5. Prepare the food menu well in advance keeping in mind the taste of the guests and preferences.

6. It is important to have a photographer who takes good pictures for the anniversary, just as it is for a wedding. However, if you are unable to do so, your friends will undoubtedly click your good pictures.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.