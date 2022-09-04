How To Prep Your Skin Before Makeup Application

Picture this: You have an evening soiree to attend, you have your dress sorted. You conceal your dark spots and those dark circles, you seamlessly blend in your foundation, perfect the contouring and complete your makeup with a lip and cheek tint. You head out, meet your friends over some mimosas but as time passes by, your flawless makeup has been smudged, blotched and is in need of a touch up. It can be quite disheartening to see your perfect look fade away. The ultimate truth is that all those fancy and luxury beauty products are not the culprit, it’s the time you have spent prepping your skin before you apply makeup that will determine if it stays or fades.

“Piling on makeup on your face that hasn’t been properly prepped up can be a very bad idea. We definitely need to prepare it first before applying any kind of makeup. If you skip out on your skincare routine before applying makeup, it might result in uneven, patchy coverage of skin that wears off way too soon,"

says Ankit Gupta, Founder, amág Beauty.

A well-prepped skin before applying makeup not only makes the skin smoother for the application of foundation, but it also helps the makeup to stay much longer than usual.

If you are looking for makeup that lasts from day to night, we have you covered. These tips will ensure you look diva-licious till the last leg of the party.

Tips to prep your skin for makeup

Cleanse your Face

Prepping your skin makeup begins with your skin care routine, and all good skin care routines begin with cleansing. “Choose a cleanser that works well with your skin type and cleanses all the impurities of your skin. Gently work your cleanser

into your skin and pat dry," adds Gupta. Find something gentle enough to help you achieve your desired look and prepare your face for a dewy glow. This also ensures that the makeup can glide in evenly, and stays put throughout the day.

Exfoliation

Exfoliating is necessary to remove build-up of dead skin cells. “Makeup only accentuates dry skin patches, so exfoliating before makeup will give you a smoother surface to work with and make for easier makeup application. Be sure to exfoliate your lips as well, especially if you enjoy wearing matte lipstick. Matte makeup can really emphasize dry skin," says Vidur Kapur, Director, O3+.

Toner

Toning helps in constricting pores and making skin smoother. “It also acts as a barrier for the makeup to enter the deepest layer of the skin. You can also use cold water for toning, this greatly helps in constricting pores and smoother application of makeup," says Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty.

Serum

Skincare serums are a great way to do skincare as it has active ingredients but it also helps in acting as a great primer for the skin. “The serum also hydrates the skin well and keeps it hydrated for a longer time leaving your skin glowing and radiant," adds Goyal.

Apply moisturizer

Regardless of your skin type, moisturizing should be a non-negotiable part of prepping your skin for makeup application. To ensure that your foundation and other base products stay beautifully on top of your skin and feel comfortable throughout the day, use a moisturizer. “Don’t refrain yourself even if you have oily skin type. One way to apply it is to press the moisturizer on to your skin

instead of rubbing it in. This will allow the solution to properly seep into your skin and stimulate your skin cells," adds Gupta.

SPF is a must

Always remember to wear sunscreen, even if you don’t plan on spending a great amount of time out in the sun. “If your skin feels greasy after application, pat it with a paper towel to soak up any excess oil," opines Kapur.

Eye Cream

“Even though a lot of people wouldn’t find eye cream a very important step in prepping your skin for makeup, but in reality this is one step that can really help in priming your eyes and have a creaseless eye makeup. Also using an eye cream can make your eyes look more awake," adds Goyal.

Primer

Just like the name says primer primes the skin and helps foundation glide on smoothly, last longer and smudge proof. “Makeup primers can help create a smooth base for your makeup application as well as aid in extending the wear of your makeup. A good quality primer has the power to blur pores, prep up the skin for makeup and keep the skin well hydrated," believes Gupta. Primers help to smoothen out the skin by filling in any crease or large pores. It reduces the appearance of any kind of blemishes, adding an extra layer of moisture to the skin. A primer acts as a protective layer between your skin and the foundation, so the chances of having any breakouts or long-term side effects of makeup are considerably reduced.

