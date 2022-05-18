How To Prepare Banana Sev Bhujia, A Healthy And Crunchy Snack

We often desire some healthy snacks while having our daily cup of tea. These snacks add to the joy of having the morning cuppa or the evening tea. Banana Sev Bhujia ticks all the boxes for the perfect snack option. This snack is easy to prepare with all ingredients which are readily available in a kitchen. This bhujia will be ready in no time as you put the kettle on the stove.

Preparation Time

10-15 minutes

Cooking Time

20-25 minutes

Ingredients required for making Banana Sev Bhujia

1. 2 boiled raw bananas

2. 2 cup chickpeas flour or besan

3. 1 teaspoon corn four

4. ¾ teaspoon salt

5. ½ teaspoon black salt

6. ½ teaspoon hing

7. 1 teaspoon chat masala

8. ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

9. ½ teaspoon garam masala powder

10. ½ teaspoon black pepper powder

11. 3-4 green chilli + 2 teaspoon water

12. 1 tablespoon oil

Procedure for making Banana Sev Bhujia

1. Keep bananas at room temperature. This will help in the purpose of smashing.

2. Now, smash the bananas. For this purpose, use a grater instead of a smasher.

3. Put chickpeas flour and cornflour in a sieve. Adding cornflour to Banana Sev Bhujia makes sure the bhujia isn’t too oily.

4. Add 3/4 teaspoon salt.

5. Add ½ teaspoon black salt.

6. Add ½ teaspoon hing

7. Add 1 teaspoon chat masala and ½ teaspoon turmeric powder.

8. Add ½ teaspoon garam masala powder.

9. Add ½ teaspoon black pepper powder.

10. After adding all these ingredients, add the grated bananas.

11. Add the mixture of green chillies and water.

12. Mix the material properly.

13. Add 2-3 tablespoon more water.

14. Mix the flour properly and add besan.

15. Smoothen the flour by pouring 1 tablespoon of oil.

16. After that, pluck out a little portion of flour and mould it into a cylindrical shape.

17. Put this flour in a sev sancha machine.

18. After making the sev, put them in a pan. Keep the flame high. After that, turn the sev and keep the flame medium. Repeat the same process with the remaining flour.

Tasty and crunchy Banana Sev Bhujia is ready. You can enjoy this snack by keeping it in an air-tight container for 20-25 days.

