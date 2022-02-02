How to Prepare Your Own Kitchen Garden at Home

With the problem of rising inflation, people are becoming increasingly anxious and stressed. They are looking for ways to reduce costs, cutbacks, or take other measures. Today, not only are the vegetables available in the market costly but also harmful because of the excessive use of fertilizers. That said, what if there was a way you could grow vegetables in your kitchen? Let’s find out how you can prepare a kitchen garden at your home and what vegetables you can grow in it.

>Preparing a kitchen garden:

But before we start building a kitchen garden, let’s find the vegetables that we can we grow there. Veggies that need the least care and those that thrive easily in the home environment should be grown in the kitchen garden. A few examples of these vegetables are ladyfinger, lemon, spinach, brinjal, tomato and chilli. The best part about the entire process is that you don’t necessarily need a lot of space to grow them.

Coming back to the most essential part, remember that the soil is the foundation on which vegetables thrive. You should prepare the soil in a way that it’s compatible with your chosen vegetable. It’s necessary to have a hole in the bottom of the pot so that the air reaches and drains out excess water. Add natural fertilizers like cow dung, dry leaves, boiled tea leaves etc, to make it fertile. Once mixed adequately, place seeds of your desired vegetable into it.

Along with it, if you want your vegetables to be fresh, take care of these vital things. For example, vegetables should be grown with the use of natural fertilizers. Also, when the seeds germinate and start to sprout, the water should never be added too quickly or too much as this can hamper its growth.

