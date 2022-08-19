How To Prevent Holiday Burnout? Check These 4 Tips

The term ‘burnout’ is often used to describe feelings of stress, desperation, and lack of interest in everyday activities. People who suffer from ‘holiday burnout’ feel overwhelmed by the extra demands and obligations associated with or expected of them. Festivals are right here, which means you can spend time with loved ones, enjoy the celebrations, and make memories. But a few feel overloaded by the preparation including shopping, gearing up and making arrangements, and entertaining guests and relatives. This causes stress, conflicts, and anxiety. If you feel that you’re prone to burnout, here are some ways you can prevent this ‘holiday burnout’.

Ask for help

Often during the holidays, you might try to micromanage every task and feel the need to control everything. But this can be overwhelming. During such times, asking for help from your partner or family members will provide you with some relief from the stress.

Build a ritual

When things get crazy at work or home, build a proper routine. Creating a powerful morning or bedtime routine will give a sense of mastery in an out-of-control situation. It can be going for a walk, reading a book, or meditation/yoga.

Be mindful of emotions

Holidays can sometimes be like a see-saw, with intense highs and lows. Stress and happiness will be present at the same time. Keeping a tab on your emotional state in such situations can be helpful.

Be mindful of your words

When things go downhill, it is a natural inclination to think negatively. Be mindful and don’t fall into thought traps like ‘Everything goes wrong’ or ‘This never works out’. Try to be mindful and use positive language as it can reduce stress and boost confidence.

