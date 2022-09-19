How To Prevent Kajal And Mascara From Smudging

Kajal and mascara make the eyes look beautiful, fuller and beautiful. Most women’s first makeup product is kajal and it gives your eyes a fresh and sharp look. However, sometimes, they smudge and make your eye makeup dull. The blackness of them spreads all around the eyes, making them look unpleasant. The biggest problem is to make your kajal and mascara smudge-proof. Due to sweat and moisture, the kajal and mascara spread around the eyes.

The harmful UV rays of the sun make you sweat a lot, and that causes your makeup to spread, making your look appear spoiled.

Let’s take a look at some tips and tricks to prevent kajal and mascara from smudging:

Before applying mascara, wash your face thoroughly and dry it completely: With the help of a cotton cloth or cotton ball, dry the excess water and moisture from and around the eyes and then apply mascara. By doing this, the mascara will give you a matte look and will spread less.

Apply mascara on the lower lash line: Many girls have a habit of applying mascara on the lower water line, due to which it spreads. To prevent this, apply mascara on the lower lash line and not on the water line.

Apply black eyeshadow to prevent mascara from smudging: After applying mascara on the lower lash line, apply a thin stroke of liner or black eyeshadow on the mascara. By doing this, it doesn’t spread and gives a matte finish.

Do not let sweat stay under the eyes: The biggest reason behind spreading mascara and kajal is sweat. Moisture and sweat cause the kajal and mascara to spread. To prevent this, when you step out of the house, keep your eyes dry and always dab sweat from around your eyes using a cotton cloth.

