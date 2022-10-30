How to Store Food And Keep it Fresh at the Same Time? Ayurveda Hack Might Help

Storing food is not an easy task, although modern technologies have diminished the problem considerably. But the problem arises when it comes to keeping a food item fresh. Dr Vara Yanamandra, a holistic health service expert who specializes in ayurvedic practices, reveals that using ancient Ayurvedic techniques can enable one to store food better.

These techniques help food preserved for longer but also allow the food item to remain fresh. In an Instagram post, she said, “Long before modern food storage solutions like fridges even existed, Ayurvedic sages had described how we can store food to keep it fresh."

According to Yanamandra, utensils made from different materials and leaves from different trees have been used for ages to store a variety of food be it ghee, sauces, water, and more. Here’s everything that you need to know:

Juices and cold drinks

In modern times it is easy to store juices and cold drinks in refrigerators but there’s another way to keep them cool naturally. According to the expert, fruit juices and syrups can be stored in silver vessels because “they are cooling in nature and keep them fresh for longer." Ghee

When it comes to ghee, it should be stored in an iron vessel or jar. Sour food

Sour sauces and cooked buttermilk should be stored in stone vessels because, “stone doesn’t react with sour food, unlike metals." In addition to this, it is pertinent to note that sour food should never be stored in iron or copper vessels. Wines and pickles

Wines and pickles remain fresh when stored in vessels made up of glass, rock, or crystals.

“While food is often consumed fresh, this is how they stored it after cooking," Dr Vara Yanamandra said in her Instagram post. Would you like to try this Ayurveda hack?

