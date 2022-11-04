How to Style a Midi Skirt in Four Different Ways

Midi skirt, which is elegant and flattering on all body shapes, looks stylish and falls between the length of mini and maxi skirts. It is a type of clothing with a hemline that extends from mid-calf to just below the knee. You can find these skirts in many materials like silk, leather, chiffon, cotton, and rayon. This garment accentuates the lower body and adds height as these skirts are flowy and cinch at the waist.

Recently, UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy flaunted a midi skirt with a black turtle neck. The First Lady of the United Kingdom looked absolutely stunning. If you too want to style a midi skirt, here are 4 different ways you can style it :

Business casual

For a professional look, pair a neatly pleated midi skirt and pair it with a button-down shirt and heels or boots. You can choose to tuck your shirt in to highlight your waist. Pair it up with a blazer, and for winters, swap your shirt with a turtleneck in winters.

Semi-formal

You can style your midi skirts in a semi-formal way as well, for cocktail parties or date nights. Pair a mint-coloured midi skirt with a bright blue or floral-printed top. Accessorize your look with dainty jewellery and a leather jacket for a clean look.

Casual

As the temperature soars up, a flowy midi skirt will work as a relief in the summer heat. The breezy clothing will keep your legs covered from the sun. Choose materials like linen, cotton or chiffon and pair it with a crop top, a tank top or even a bralette. Throw in some accessories and sandals to complete the look.

Another look you can add is by styling the skirt with a loose T-shirt (a graphic Tee works as well) and white sneakers. Add a sling bag and sunglass to round off the look. If the weather is cool, layer it up with a denim jacket.

Winter Wear

For the winter, invest in a leather or denim midi skirt. You can style it with a cardigan, or bodysuit, and pair it with boots. Winter clothes might make you look puffy, so make sure to add a belt over your waist to break the look and add definition.

