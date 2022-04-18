How To Take Care Of Elders In Your Family During This Summer

Summers, especially this year, are excruciating and scorching. And, the most vulnerable are children and elderly people. Although children are taken care of citing their dependability on their parents, elderly people are sometimes, unknowingly, ignored. It can have ugly consequences since elderly people require similar, if not equal, attention as children get.

Let us look at some ways you can keep the elders in your family safe and healthy this summer.

No Shortage of Water

Lack of water in the body during the summer season increases the chances of heat strokes and dehydration-induced ailments. It is advised that old people drink enough water and stay hydrated. Adding juice to the diet is also highly advisable.

Pay Attention to Clothes

Avoid dark-coloured clothes. Moreover, fabrics can make a lot of difference. Hence, it is comfortable for an elder person to wear clothes made of cotton or khadi instead of fabrics such as silk, velvet, or nylon.

Pay Attention to Eyes

Old people have delicate eyes. Due to exposure to heat, the risk of allergies, conjunctivitis, and dryness increases two-fold. To avoid such scenarios, include fruits rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C in their diet to protect their eyes from the heat.

Maintain Hygiene

In summers, elderly people are prone to skin infections. In such cases, it is better to use medicated or herbal soap and make sure they wear clean clothes after taking a bath. In addition, poor hygiene can also affect their digestive system and lead to problems such as food poisoning. Make sure to include fresh and green vegetables in their diet.

Doctor’s Consultancy

Make regular check-ups a habit if the elder person in your family is prone to diseases. In addition, always consult a doctor in case the health of the elder person in your family deteriorates despite taking the mentioned methods.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

