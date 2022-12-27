How To Take Care Of Your Pets This Winter? Find Out Here

With the onset of winter, we steadily brace ourselves for the season. From woollens to heaters we keep all the requirements ready. But what about our pets? Every season brings with it a change in our routine, and pets are no exception. This article will help you know how to keep your pets warm and happy this winter.

Keep them well-groomed and hydrated

The cold weather might refrain your pet from taking a bath but grooming your pet on a regular basis can help keep its skin healthy and prevent dry, flaky skin. Did you know that even your pets can get dehydrated? Make sure your pet always has access to clean, fresh water. Stay Indoors

Keep your pets with you inside the house. Dogs are happiest when they are taken out for walks. Walk them in the late morning or early afternoon, when it is warm outside. A cosy corner

We love that warm blanket and so does your pet. Make sure they have a warm and cosy space to call their own. It’s a common misconception that they do not feel the chill because of their fur. Yes, their fur is a natural warmer but a blanket or sweater can be an added benefit. Make sure to protect their paws which tend to be the most sensitive part of their body. If you live in a place where it snows heavily, boots are a must to prevent ice burns. Choose the right pet food

Proper nutrition is a must. Food rich in protein and vitamins is essential for the winter months. Indulge them in occasional treats to keep them happy. Also, a precautionary routine check-up with the vet is important. This will ensure that your furry friend is not silently catching the bug.

