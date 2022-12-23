How to Take Care of Yourself from Head to Toe This Winter

We all love winters don’t we? But along with it comes dry and crusty skin. The drop in temperature and humidity can cause your skin to become parched and malnourished. So, it is important to keep your skin hydrated. A regular skincare regime with correct components will make your skin healthy, soft and supple all winter long.

Why caring for your skin from head to toe is essential in winter?

Many enjoyable and frantic wintertime activities distract us from thinking about our health. “Seasonal changes may be rough on your skin. This could lead to dry, itchy skin. The most troublesome skin conditions include dry skin, uneven skin, and the occasional need for moisturiser. The air becomes dry due to the decline in temperature and humidity, which causes skin to become parched," says Prakash Singh, Vice President R & D, and Operations, Nature 4 Nature.

Advertisement

A strict winter skincare regimen can help you take good care of your skin. Let’s examine some modern skin care techniques to combat wintertime skincare woes.

First is hydration, drinking lots of water will keep your skin and body hydrated throughout. Remember, a hydrated body means hydrated skin. Use body oil to keep your skin nourished, as body oils are extremely good for winter, they take the moisturization to next level, especially if you have dry skin. And if you have oily skin, use dry oil. Skin needs moisturizing, as much as your body needs hydration. Use thick moisturizers that contain emollients like Shea butter and avocado oil.

Also Read: ‘Tis The Season For These 5 Easy-To-Make Festive Cocktails

Which part of your body needs the most care?

Advertisement

We must take care of all the various body parts and ensure that they are healthy and functional because our bodies require appropriate care. “Cracked heels are one of the most common problems and one of the biggest concerns for people, especially in the winter. Additionally, if your feet are not properly cared for, they could develop unsightly cracks and holes. The foot is one of the body parts that work the hardest, which makes it susceptible to skin problems," adds Singh.

Due to exposure to dirt and the absence of oil glands, the skin surrounding your feet is significantly drier than the rest of your body.

Taking care of yourself from head to toe

Advertisement

In contrast to summer, when the sun can cause skin damage, winter can also be harmful to your skin, hair, and body. Dryness and damage to the skin and hair may result from this. Follow some advice for a proper skincare routine to protect your skin during the winter. Singh shares certain steps to help you take care of your skin.

Scalp. Yep, we have skin under all that hair. Using oils such as coconut, olive or grapeseed oil on your scalp can help it stay moisturized. Rub just a tablespoon of lukewarm (not hot!) oil into your scalp every other week and wash out thoroughly after leaving it in for about 15 minutes.

Eyes. The skin under your eyes is especially thin and sensitive. Use a gel or under-eye cream to keep it moisturized and healthy.

3. Lips. No one likes chapped lips, so a good chap stick or lip balm is a must. Exfoliating the lips is also important, to remove then dead cells. Gently scrub away dead skin with honey and sugar, rinse it, and then finish up with your favourite lip balm to lock in the moisture.

Hand to toe

You go to great lengths to moisturize your face and body, but what about the hands and feet, which work extremely hard? After you shower, apply a quality hand lotion, and have one in your purse so you may moisturize as needed during the day. Apply cream to your hands and feet before night, then put on socks for optimum suppleness.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here