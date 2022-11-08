How To Teach Your Child About Menstrual Hygiene And Sexual Health

It’s important to teach kids about menstrual hygiene and sexual health, but it can be a tricky subject to approach. Nothing is more embarrassing than having to explain your kid’s menstrual flow for the first time. However, it is ideal and important to communicate any health-related information to your child in an age-appropriate manner. “It is essential to create a safe environment during this conversation that is devoid of intolerance, bias, and preconceptions. Once the initial feeling of embarrassment has passed, encourage your child’s interest by letting them ask questions," says Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, Entrepreneur and Content Creator, Founder, SociallKnot.

A great way to start is by identifying what kind of information you want your child to know. “Are they ready for the details or do they just need basic facts? Again, If you’re not sure, then start with the basics. Once you’ve covered that, then you can move on to more detailed topics if needed," says Kirti Acharjee, co-founder, HealthFab.

You can give your child a head start on menstruation and sexual health by teaching them about the basics now. Acharjee shares some tips

1) Explain what menstruation is and how it works. You don’t need to go into too much detail—just enough that they know what it is and why women get it. This will make them mentally prepared to accept menstruation as a ‘normal’ part of life.

2) Explain how important it is for girls to keep their menstrual hygiene in check, even before they start their periods. This includes washing their hands after using the restroom and the idea of switching from sanitary pads to period panties. You might also want to mention that they should always use the best period panties available in the market. They must be taught about the unhygienic behaviour that can lead to infections.

3) Explain what sexual health is, and why everyone needs access to birth control without judgment or stigma. It’s important for kids to understand that having sex doesn’t mean you have an STD or are pregnant. Also, you should explain unprotected sex and the health issues associated with it.

4) It’s important to give kids the right knowledge when it comes to periods—that means teaching them how to care for themselves and being sensitive when they do start having periods.

“Girls should always be prepared for their periods, but as a mother of a boy, I believe it’s just as important to educate my son about female health and periods in order to normalise this formerly taboo topic. Boys will become sensitive and logical toward girls through open communication and experience sharing," adds Mukherjee.

For females, it’s a good idea to show the youngster how to use and discard pads, period underwear, tampons, and cups before they get their first period. You can use tampons and cups at any age, although it could take some time and effort to get used to them. Therefore, starting them off on period trousers or pads rather than a tampon or menstrual cup would be simpler.

“If you can openly discuss sexual health with your daughter, she will develop more healthily. But it’s not only telling her the truth about how children are born. It entails instructing her on a variety of subjects, such as what constitutes acceptable or unacceptable touching, the importance of consent, their right to say “no," how to maintain good personal hygiene and safe sex practices," opines Mukherjee. If having the conversation alone makes you uneasy, seek help from a gynaecologist or a therapist.

