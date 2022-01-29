How to Treat Heel, Ankle Pain at Home. Some Easy and Effective Ways

The foot and ankle collectively have 26 bones, 33 ligaments, and over 100 tendons. The heel bone is the largest among them. The ache in the heel when you wake up can be bothersome and difficult to get rid of. The initial steps out of bed might be excruciatingly painful.

Heel discomfort is a condition that causes pain on the underside of the ankle or the back of the heel during typical everyday activities. It is also called the plantar fascia. Any foot discomfort, even if it does not originate in the heel, might hinder everyday activities. You may feel heel discomfort if you overuse or damage your heel. This might range from minor to severe.

So, to help you, here are some remedies to help you get rid of the heel pain.

Advertisement

There are some things which you can incorporate into your diet

>Ginger- To alleviate ankle discomfort, use ginger in your diet. You can receive a lot of relief from ankle discomfort if you consume ginger water combined with honey two or three times a day.

>Turmeric- Turmeric can also be used to relieve ankle discomfort. If you drink turmeric water coupled with a little honey, it will help bring you relief from pain. Turmeric can also be consumed by combining it with milk if desired.

>Rock Salt- You may also use rock salt in your diet to relieve ankle discomfort. In addition, if desired, you can squeeze your feet by adding rock.

If heel discomfort is limiting you from moving, soothe your feet until they feel better. To alleviate plantar fasciitis discomfort, try the following:

Apply an ice pack to the affected area to minimise swelling, irritation, and discomfort.

Take an ibuprofen or acetaminophen over-the-counter pain treatment.

When your heels ache, rest your feet by getting them off moving for a few days.

Advertisement

Work out your feet. Foot flex and stretching can help stretch the plantar fascia and simply feel better.

Use shoe inserts to lift the heel and assist the arch of the foot.

Avoid stepping on uneven ground.

Ice, plantar fascia stretches, over-the-counter arched supports, and anti-inflammatory medications are all simple ways to treat discomfort on your own. Most of the time, you will not even need to see a physician unless the problem does not go away in a few weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.