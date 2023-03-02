New technology tools are empowering startups to offer inclusive economic growth and women are no more behind in the race of seizing this big opportunity. According to Nascomm’s recent survey, about 18% of startup firms in India feature at least one woman founder or co-founder. It also highlights that a woman was atleast one of the founders or co-founders of around 36 existing and potential unicorns. This demonstrates women possess higher engagement in the ecosystem and contribute extensively to economic development.

As women-owned businesses are on a steep rise, it is technology that plays a critical role in making business growth accessible. It is a crucial key factor in accelerating global gender equality in the startup ecosystem. Women in business across the world are using advanced technologies – cloud services, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automation and many among others to build an impactful business.

Advertisement

Strengthening business communication

Technology has brought a sea of changes in the world of business whether owned by men or women. With the integration of technology tools, building a virtual communication channel around the world has become easier. Post the onset of the pandemic, women have become more focused on building a system that adds value to their careers and skills. As a result, women-owned businesses are mushrooming with technology potential.

Talking about technology tools strengthening communication threads in business, Mona Singh, co-founder of India Accelerator said, “The accessibility to cloud technologies has provided an advantage to women entrepreneurs in crossing geographical and gender boundaries in the world of business. The effectiveness and efficiency of such technology tools have brought business communication closer to women balancing business and family responsibilities."

Access to L&D opportunities

Running a business is a knowledge-intensive endeavor, backed by robust skills. Women have faced dominance in the world of business for decades and technology has opened learning avenues for them. Access to the internet and mobile devices has empowered them in scaling up their knowledge and thriving in the ecosystem.

Advertisement

“Technology could be a breakthrough for women, if utilized in an efficient manner. It acts as a key enabler for women working in the gig economy while accessing technology and leadership skills. The abundance of learning and development opportunities offered by edtech platforms is creating strides in STEM business while encouraging women to be into tech fields," said Yogita Tulsiani, Director and Co-founder, iXceed Solutions.

Emergence of eCommerce

eCommerce has opened up a whole world of opportunities in the global markets. For instance, a woman sitting in a village in Madhya Pradesh who is skilled in making gond paintings can now sell her products through online channels to customers across the country. Technology is enabling women to sell their products and services and build flourishing enterprises.

Advertisement

“Technology has been a massive game-changer for women in business. We believe it is significantly crushing barriers between geographies and cultures. Through digital platforms, women are able to connect to markets and put more emphasis on building ventures," says Poem Kabra, Founder & CEO of Zavya.

Women using technology are creating inspiring stories. Internet is turning them into leaders with skills development, launching a business and contributing to the global economy. New-age technology tools are providing an entire support of growth to be a game-changer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here