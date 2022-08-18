How Turmeric Solves Your Hair Issues; Know Ways to Use it

The bright yellow spice Turmeric is found in every Indian kitchen. Its medicinal properties are also known to all. This spice is also used in various beauty treatments. But let us tell you that you can also use this golden spice to cure hair problems.

Recent studies found that turmeric acts as a hair tonic and helps hair growth and treats dandruff. It is also used to improve blood circulation to the scalp. The use of turmeric in hair care also maintains the colour of the hair and also prevents it from greying easily. So let’s know how you can include turmeric in your hair care routine.

Egg Turmeric Hair Mask: To make this amazing hair remedy take 2 eggs, 2 teaspoons of honey, and add 2 teaspoons of turmeric powder to a bowl. Now mix this prepared mixture well. Then apply it to the roots and scalp of the hair. After half an hour, wash it with cold water and shampoo. Do not forget to apply this pack once a week.

Coconut Oil Turmeric Hair Mask: To prepare this hair pack, take two raw turmeric lumps in a mixture and grind it. Now take coconut oil according to your hair length in a bowl and heat it for two minutes. Add the turmeric to the oil and mix it. Now apply it to the hair. Keep it for 15 to 20 mins then wash it off.

Turmeric Hair Spray: If you have a very busy schedule and are unable to find time for hair care, this spray is a saviour. For this, you need to add a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a cup of water and add some aloe vera gel. Now mix it and put it in a spray bottle. And spray it from the roots to the tips of your hair and wash the hair after 1 hour. Your hair will look shiny and healthy at the same time.

Turmeric Shampoo: Another easy and quick tip to incorporate turmeric into your hair care routine is by using it as a shampoo. Mix two spoons of turmeric powder with one spoon of honey and some milk and make a smooth paste. But keep a check that no lumps are formed. Gently massage this mixture onto your scalp, keep it for 20 minutes and then simply wash it off. This helps to clean the scalp and make it dandruff free.

