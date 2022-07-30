How Vegetable and Fruit Peels Give Your Clothes Natural Colour

Consumption of fruits and vegetables is usually a part of a lot of people’s healthy lifestyles. People who take extensive care of their health like to include different types of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables in their diet.

Now, the most normal and basic instinct of people while they peel their vegetables and fruits would be to discard the skin into a bi. But what if we told you that you can put them to better use instead of throwing them away? You may be astonished to know that you can use these peels to dye clothes naturally.

We are mostly used to using synthetic dyes to dye our clothes but fruits and vegetables act as a natural dye for clothes. This is how you can use peels of vegetables and fruits to give your clothes natural colour.

Wash the clothes

Before the process, it is important to wash the clothes. Boil 8 cups of water in a vessel. Now mix 2 teaspoons of soda ash and 2 teaspoons of pH-neutral soap in it. Now dip the cloth in this water and boil it on low flame for 2 hours. After that, wash the cloth with clean water and dry it.

Making the dye

You can choose the fruit or vegetable of your preferred colour. For this, you can use spinach, mint, blueberry, strawberry and beetroot along with onion peels. Now grind the onion peels to dye the clothes. After this, add 8 cups of water to 4 cups of food scraps, boil and then cool for half an hour. Then leave it like that overnight.

Use vinegar

Before dyeing the fabric, mix 8 cups of lukewarm water and 2 cups of vinegar in 1 bucket of water. Now soak the cloth in this mixture. Keep in mind that the longer the cloth is soaked in this water, the darker the colour of the dye will be. After this, squeeze the cloth.

Dyeing Process

To dye, first wet the cloth and then keep the dye at normal room temperature and soak the cloth in it. After this, let the cloth soak in the dye thoroughly for an hour.

Wash after dyeing

After an hour, wash the cloth with cold water and then dry it. However, keep in mind that putting the fabric in direct sunlight can cause the colour of the dye to fade. So, dry the clothes at room temperature itself.

