How Wall Claddings Protect The Exterior Of Your Home In Extreme Weather Conditions

Amidst extreme weather conditions, it is our houses that bear the maximum damage. Have you ever wondered how to keep the exterior of your home from fading or how to shield them from extreme weather conditions?

Exterior wall cladding is the best option if you want to preserve your walls while maintaining their aesthetic value. The facade of a person’s home may reveal a lot about their personality. The exterior should always be well-maintained and aesthetically pleasing since it sets the stage for how others will perceive a person’s interior lifestyle. “It is a great way to safeguard your building from adverse weather elements, as well as other types of irritants that can have a negative effect on the building. Bring home the exterior wall cladding and stop worrying about what the weather outside might do to your walls," says by Manish Arora, VP, Furniture Solutions, REHAU South Asia.

Claddings assure that the structure of the building remains sound, as it adapts itself to changing weather conditions. This is especially helpful in regions which experiences dynamic weather fluctuations throughout the year. “Wall claddings are meant to deal with extreme weather conditions because of the latest hot coating technology which allows them to protect the wall in a much more efficient manner. The process of hot coating is the covering up of a decorative surface with a high-quality PU+ acrylic which makes the surface extremely durable, scratch-resistant, and abrasion free," adds Arora.

Wall claddings can be used for a variety of purposes, including outside protection and inside insulation. The extra layer acts as a sheet that can adjust itself according to the outside temperature while maintaining the indoor temperature. The insulating sheet acts as a catalyst in absorbing the outdoor heat which helps in maintaining the inside temperature and keeps it cool.

It can be regarded as one of the simplest techniques to reduce outside damage to a minimum by coating the walls with an extra sheet while maintaining the walls’ visual appeal. “The extra sheet protects the walls and need not be checked or serviced regularly so it is easier to use and doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. Through the use of these exterior wall claddings, you can simply create a safe and secure home without compromising on the look of your abode as cladding is adaptable and appropriate for all seasons," signs off Arora.

