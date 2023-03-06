A glass of water is nothing less than an ideal beverage for diabetics. Wondering why? Because it doesn’t carry calories or carbohydrates. Studies over the years have confirmed that water consumption may help reduce the glucose levels in the body. When the blood sugar levels rise, instantly have a glass of water. A rise in blood sugar is like an alarm for the diabetic patient for more hydration. And then the Kidney comes to help to expel the urine.

Studies have proven that drinking plenty of water for a high blood sugar patient is advantageous. Drinking water drains out excessive sugar or glucose from the body and blood. Remember patients with diabetes mellitus should not remain dehydrated for long as it can harm them. Further, it can also increase the chance of having high blood glucose levels.

Advertisement

The Global Diabetes Community also claims likewise that water does not contain carbs or calories. Numerous studies have demonstrated that water can aid in blood sugar regulation and patients with diabetes need more water. The rationale behind this is simple- more glucose can be removed from the blood with the help of water. When blood sugar levels rise, there is an increased danger of dehydration, which should be avoided by consuming adequate amounts of water. You can maintain the health of your kidneys by drinking plenty of water.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, women should consume at least 1.6 litres of water daily, while males should drink at least 2 litres. In addition, fluids should be a part of the diet so the body can get enough water. Another study found that consuming water at standard levels can reduce the risk of developing diabetes and hyperglycemia. Especially, during the Summer season avoiding water or not drinking enough can lead to dehydration which can lead to high glucose levels.

You can also try other water-based and less-sugary beverages like Lemonade and coconut water. Other than that, you can try eating fruits like watermelon and oranges that contain a good amount of fibre and water.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here