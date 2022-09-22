How Yoga And Meditation Help Improve Your Mental Health

We all have heard about the many advantages of yoga. From strengthening our muscles to building stamina, yoga can help in many ways. Not just physically, it also helps in keeping our mental health in check. These days, people are struggling with their mental health due to hectic working hours, less sleep, etc.

If you wish to keep yourself mentally fit, you could include yoga in your daily routine. Yogacharya Dr Shiv Kumar says that every person should include yoga in their daily routine. According to Dr Kumar, one should first do pranayama, meditation and then asanas every day. Kumar also suggests that we should take at least 60 minutes every day before sunrise and devote it to yoga and meditation.

Meditation and pranayama are also very important

Dr Shiv Kumar says that while doing yoga, you should hold your breath and focus on the seven points present in different parts of the body. Apart from these asanas, one should also meditate and do pranayama every day.

By doing pranayama, the body gets more oxygen, which helps improve our mental health. Experts also suggest that one should not leave yoga asanas in between.

According to Dr Shiv Kumar, one should do Padmasana, Sarvangasana, Paschimottanasana and Gomukhasana to keep mental health in check. Do these asanas daily and see the benefits. Doing Kapalbhati, Suryabhedana and Bhramari Pranayama also strengthens mental health.

Meditation also plays an important role in improving our mental health. You should take about 20-30 minutes every day and do meditation.

