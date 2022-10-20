How You Can Clean Your Gold And Silver Jewellery At Home This Diwali

Every Diwali, people prefer to dress in traditional attire such as kurta pyjamas and sarees. Gold and silver jewellery look great with these outfits. People clean their jewellery in addition to cleaning their homes during this auspicious occasion. Of course, bringing new shine to gold and silver jewellery is a difficult task. In order to assist you, we have come up with some tips that will make your old jewellery shiny in minutes. Read all the way down to get the tips.

1. Dishwashing powder: You can easily clean the dirt that has accumulated in the jewellery by using dishwashing powder. To do this, pour dishwashing powder into lukewarm water. Place the gold and silver jewellery in this mixture and set it aside. The jewellery will shine immediately after a few minutes of rubbing lightly with a toothbrush.

2. Ammonia: Ammonia can also be used to clean gold and silver jewellery. First, soak them in lukewarm water with ammonia powder. After two minutes, rubbing the jewellery with a brush will immediately clean it. Though you should keep in mind that you cannot use ammonia to clean jewellery containing pearls or other gemstones.

3. Toothpaste: Silver jewellery is best cleaned with toothpaste. Apply toothpaste to silver jewellery and allow it to sit for 10 minutes. Wash the jewellery with lukewarm water using a toothbrush and gently rub it. This will make your silver jewellery look brand new.

4. Use silver polish: You can use silver polish to restore the lustre of your silver jewellery. Rub silver jewellery with silver polish then using a cotton cloth, clean it with lukewarm water.

5. Salt: You can even use salt to clean gold and silver jewellery. Soak the jewellery in water with a pinch of salt. Following that, gently rub it with a brush. This will easily remove dirt from your jewellery.

