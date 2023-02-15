How You Can Slow Down The Effects Of Ageing

The natural process of ageing starts from the moment we are born and cannot be stopped. This doesn’t mean that ageing can’t be slowed down. People who live a healthier lifestyle tend to age slower than those who do not pay attention to these factors. Luke Coutinho, a well-known lifestyle coach, shared an Instagram post about ageing and how to slow it down.

Explaining that longevity isn’t just about increasing one’s lifespan, he says that slowing down ageing is also about improving the quality of life. “Longevity isn’t about adding years to your life. Instead, it is about adding life to your years. It isn’t about life span but about health span. It isn’t just determined by genes. Its secret lies in your everyday habits and lifestyle," he said.

Coutinho added that scientists and researchers have long studied the ageing process. They discovered that it is affected by both genetic and non-genetic factors. While nothing can be done about the genetic factors, one can take control of the non-genetic factors to slow down ageing. “The non-genetic factors majorly mean your lifestyle and the impact of the environment around you. This means it’s time we stopped blaming our genes for ageing fast."

In the post, he first talks about telomeres. These are protein structures that are found at the ends of chromosomes to cap and protect our genes. According to research, there is a direct relationship between telomere length and life expectancy, DNA damage, and age-related diseases. Telomere length is influenced by lifestyle and has been linked to the development of cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, inflammatory diseases, and premature ageing. Coutinho gives some solutions to protect the telomeres in our bodies.

Firstly, good sleep. This can be obtained by adhering to the circadian rhythm, calming the mind, maintaining a consistent bedtime, learning to disconnect from gadgets and work, and creating a pitch-black environment.

Next, he asks to focus on calorie restriction. Even a 30 percent reduction in daily calorie intake may increase longevity and delay ageing, according to research. Alternatively, omit one or two spoons of food from the serving size. Smart fasting (intermittent, circadian, and dry) can be used to achieve this goal, as well as embracing hunger for brief periods of time.

He also says we need to optimise human growth hormone (HGH). Deep sleep, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), bodyweight exercises, fasting, foods high in L-arginine (supplements or nuts, seeds, whole grains, crucifers, chicken, and fish), cutting back on refined sugar, maintaining stable insulin levels, and adequate melatonin production are some ways to optimise the hormone’s level in the body.

Lastly, he talks about the activation of longevity genes like SIRT1, rescue protein, the skinny gene, and the Foxo3 gene. These regulate ageing, inflammation, oxidative stress, cancer prevention, immunity, and age-related disorders. These tips will also help in activating these genes.

Luke Coutinho recommends green tea, leafy greens, and turmeric for the SIRT1 gene, and raw onions, apples, citrus fruits, berries, crucifers, green tea, and raw honey for the Foxo3 gene. He also says that every drug, injection, or pill sold for slowing down the ageing process is just a fad.

