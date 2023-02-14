Vitamin D is very important for the body. Sunlight is considered to be the best and biggest source of this Vitamin. It helps in making skin tissue healthy from the inside and increases the absorption of calcium in the body. Sunlight is essential for us. But too much exposure to the sun, especially afternoon sunlight, can cause damage to the skin. The UV rays on the skin can cause issues like photoaging.

Photoaging is a term used to describe the early ageing of your skin, brought on by persistent exposure to UVA and UVB rays. Natural UV radiation exposure from the sun or artificial UV light sources can both cause photodamage. UV exposure can increase your risk for skin cancer, as well as accelerate the natural ageing process of your skin.

Apart from photoaging, there are other ways your skin can react to UV rays or sunlight, depending on your texture. Let’s take a look at them.

Fair skin tone: The effect of sun damage is most visible on people with fair skin. This skin type can burn easily and they have to suffer from problems like sunburn, skin cancer, wrinkles, and redness. For those who have to go outside in the sun and cannot avoid it, using sunscreen is highly recommended.

Medium Skin Tone: People with a wheatish skin tone are at less risk of having their skin burnt, but they get tanned easily. Wrinkles and cancer from prolonged exposure to UV rays are threats as well.

Dark skin tone: The risk of skin cancer or ageing due to sunlight on such skin remains negligible. But studies have also shown that darker skin is more susceptible to acral lentiginous melanoma and may develop the dreaded sign of skin cancer under the nails or on the soles of the feet or palms.

Oily skin: If people with oily skin stay in the sun for too long, then their skin gets stretched quickly, although it does not burn. Due to sun exposure, the secretion of oil increases even more and blackheads and whiteheads occur.

Dry Skin: The sun can cause already-dry skin to dry up further, and give it a flaky and cracked appearance, making it appear wrinkled and tired. Due to a compromised skin barrier, the skin’s water content is decreased, and the Natural Moisturising Factor (NMF) may be harmed.

