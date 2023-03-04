Huma Qureshi Channels Inner Sassiness In Thigh-High Slit Dresses

Whether slaying the big screen with her fierceness or raising the glam bar each time she steps out, Huma Qureshi has often made it clear out loud that she can make you go weak at knees, when it comes to her fashion choices.

Calling her a fashionista will be an understatement when in reality Huma stays up ahead of the fashion streets. After leaving all gawking at her ethnic mood, Huma seems to have turned on her diva mode. And if not, the actress truly seems to be on an agenda to keep our eyes glued to her for her voguish picks.

However, her Instagram timeline seems to be hinting that Huma might have found her new love in the thigh-high slits, and her social media holds evidence of the same. Feeling “candid beautifully," Huma channeled her inner radiance in a bright neon dress.

Coming from the shelves of fashion house Self-Portrait, Huma’s bodycon dress featured a plunging square neckline and full sleeves. Perfectly flaunting her envious curves, Huma beautifully owned that thigh-high slit in the middle and accessorised it all with a matching yellow clutch bordered with transparent details. Giving it all a final touch, Huma chose matching stilettos and ear loops.

Well, this wasn’t the only time Huma stepped out in a thigh-high slit. Glamming up for News18 Reel Awards, Huma looked nothing less than a “Maharani" in a velvet slit sequence dori-drape purple saree. The actress paired it all with a sequence corset style off-shoulder blouse, featuring full sleeves and a plunging neckline. Amping up the drama, Huma opted for Hollywood curls and let them open. We are warning you, as you might find it impossible to keep your eyes off of her face. While receiving the Best Actress award for Maharani season 2, Huma kept the glam quotient high.

Before that Huma switched on her “Party mode" and rocked a costume county’s cutout bodycon dress. Featuring flare sleeves and pleated detailing in the front, the monochrome ensemble gave a retro theme to her entire look. Adding stunning contrast to the look, Huma opted for royal blue eyeliner, matching earrings, and a little crochet by Bijit. For her makeup, the actress sported bold eyes and nude lips.

Nailing a sartorial pick from the shelves of Revolve, Huma looks nothing less than a stunning show stopper in a velvet crop top and knitted slit skirt. Featuring puffy full sleeves and a plunging neckline, Huma looks impeccable in the black skirt with cut-out details on the slit.

