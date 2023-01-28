Huma Qureshi In All-Black Outfit Looks Classy Yet Fierce In Every Way

It is not always about going overboard and Huma Qureshi has proved it just right. The diva keeps ruling our hearts not only with her acting skills but also with her wardrobe collection. We all have heard of the stunning little black dress, but this time Huma Qureshi gave LBD a chic winter twist.

Posting a bunch of pictures a few days back, she gave us all kinds of fashion inspiration for the upcoming weekend. Huma embraced winter and the chill by twisting regular casual ensembles and adding winter vibes to them. The actor wore an all-black ensemble for the photoshoot and looked stunning.

Huma was dressed in a black mini-dress with a closed neckline. She paired it with a long blazer with lapel collars and full sleeves. Huma dressed up her look with black silk stockings. She completed her look with black ear studs, a statement black finger ring, and classic black stilettos. Huma nailed the look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade.

It seems like black is Huma’s favourite colour. Before this, she was seen in another all-black outfit and her caption read, “When in doubt wear black." She was wearing a black belted bodycon midi dress that had a slit as well. To give the touch of all-black she added a pair of black stripped heels.

Huma was on a promotional spree a few months back for her film Double XL. While doing so, she was seen in an all-black co-ord set that featured a turtle neck black crop top and a bodycon mini skirt. To complete her look she also added a pair of black heels and a golden pendant.

Talking about her professional front, the actress was last seen in the film Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha. The slice-of-life comedy-drama, directed by Satramm Ramani, challenges bodyweight stereotypes that have long plagued us as a society. The movie was shot in Meerut, Delhi, and London. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists and a talented ensemble cast who all make an impact.

