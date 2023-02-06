Huma Qureshi Looks Just as Stunning as She Serves Fashion Goals in a Monochrome Gown

A true fashionista, Huma Qureshi continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting snippets from her Instagram fashion diary. Huma’s fashion diaries make us drool and scramble to take notes on how to look great for all the forthcoming Christmas evenings, whether she’s nailing a boss babe look in a pantsuit, showing us how to party correctly in a stunning dress, or sporting festive ensembles. With each image of herself that she posts on social media, the actor raises the bar for us in terms of fashion. With a set of self-portrait photos, Huma brightened our day and provided us new fashion inspiration. Her weekend date is also depicted in one of the photos.

Advertisement

Huma chose a monochrome gown for the photos for the weekend celebration and served as the fashion designer house K’ostume County’s muse. In the black satin dress with the plunging neckline and long sleeves, Huma looked just as stunning. The dress also featured cut-out elements at the stomach and weird white motifs all over it. The dress had a thigh-high slit, which hugged Huma’s figure and highlighted her curves. Huma completed her outfit for the day with a pair of timeless Givenchy white stilettos. She also posed for a photo with her weekend companion, who happens to be Sonakshi Sinha, her Double XL co-star. Sonakshi was gorgeous in a black bra underneath a bodycon shirt with an animal design that was transparent. She added another layer to it by adding a pair of wide-leg pair of black pants. Here are some images of them:

Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Huma enhanced her appearance with a small blue bag from Bijit’s stores. Huma looked stunning wearing dramatic earrings from the House of Shikha with blue stone-studded embellishments. Dhruv Aditya Dave, fashion stylist, gave Huma a tidy ponytail to wear while she posed for the photos. With the help of makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma wore nude lipstick, blue and black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here