Huma Qureshi Nails Chakrasana Yoga Posture, Shikhar Dhawan Reacts

Several Bollywood divas have highlighted the importance of yoga in our day-to-day life. And actor Huma Qureshi is the latest one on the list. Known for her stellar acting, Huma in her latest Instagram post shared how she slowly and steadily achieved the more powerful version of herself by practicing one yoga asana every day. A glimpse of Huma’s early-morning weekend workout routine will inspire you to hit the yoga mat.

Huma shared pictures of herself doing a back-bending yoga asana, which is also known as Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana. In the caption, she talked about how she is moving towards achieving a stronger version of herself. “Slow and Steady…One day at a time towards a stronger ME," she wrote.

The snaps also featured Huma nailing the athleisure wear game. She has donned a dark blue printed midriff-flaunting sports bra along with workout tights. Apart from her perfect Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana, fans are loving her yoga spot, an open terrace.

Doing Chakrasana is not as easy as it appears in the pictures or videos. To perform this heart-opening asana, the actor placed her hands right above her shoulders and placed her feet on the floor, to lift the upper body, legs and pelvis off the mat. She successfully formed an inverted U shape with her body.

Fans and her industry friends hailed Huma for performing the yoga asana. India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also commented on her post. “Great Going," he said.

The Chakrasana has a number of benefits linked to it. It increases the energy and heat of the body, strengthens arms, legs, shoulders, glutes, spine, thighs, and abdomen. This yoga pose also opens up the chest, and increases the flexibility of the spine. It stretches your core and also contributes to strengthening it. However, if you suffer from back problems, injury or pain, shoulder injury, high or low blood pressure, it is advised that you avoid performing this asana.

