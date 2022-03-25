Huma Qureshi: Saqib and I Have Very Different Energies, We Complement Each Other on the Ramp | Exclusive

Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem, are yet to work together on a project for the screen. But the actor siblings came together for a fashion show on their home turf, on Friday. The two were in Delhi to walk the ramp for designer Anvita Sharma at the Nexa show on Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. It was a sort of homecoming for both of them who were born and brought up in the national capital.

“It feels very good to be back home in Delhi at an on-ground fashion show after so long, specially post covid. We are doing this after 3 years and it feels great. I really hope the worst is behind us and we can do more of these on-ground shows," Huma told News18.

The siblings have known the designer for years, and were really comfortable wearing her clothes. Anvita’s show represented the current times, where we are transitioning from being indoors during the pandemic, to stepping out and adjusting to the new normal.

“I have known Anvita since she was a fashion student. She is a friend and I totally believe in her aesthetic and style. Today’s show was more about the metamorphosis, moving ahead with our times. My outfit was inspired by the very modern butterfly," said Huma.

This edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is also batting for body positivity, with plus size models walking the ramp. Huma, who is doing a film with a similar theme called Double XL, said, “Yes, I am doing a film on body positivity. Not just showbiz, I think the society in general has to be kinder to women, and stop commenting so ruthlessly on their bodies. I have spoken about it in the past and I feel we need to have conversation about real women and real bodies, and not just a stereotype about what women’s bodies should be like."

Talking about the rare occasion of sharing the ramp with her brother, she said, “Saqib is my sibling, my best friend, I feel he has a great sense of innate style, which I get very inspired by. We look very good together and we both have such different energies, that we complement each other whenever we walk the ramp together or do a photo shoot."

Any plans to work together? “Inshallah, you never know. We always keep working and striving to do better, so we’ll keep you posted if we have any plans to work together," she signed off.

