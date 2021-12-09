Human Rights Day 2021: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Human Rights Day 2021 is observed on December 10, every year. Every individual living on Earth has a basic right which they must be aware of. The UN, along with the ruling government in any member country, plays a huge role in educating people about their Basic rights. Observed on December 10 since the year 1948, here’s everything you need to know about the history, significance and theme of Human Rights Day 2021.

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims rights that everyone is entitled to, as a human being, regardless of their race, colour, religion, sex, language, political, national, origin and birth.

The Declaration is the most translated document in the world which is available in more than 500 languages. Human rights are at the heart of Sustainable Development Goals which means in the absence of human dignity, we cannot hope to drive sustainable development.

The UN believes that December 10 is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in re-building the world we want to live in, the need for global solidarity as well as our interconnectedness and shared humanity.

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY 2021: THEME

The theme of Human Rights Day 2021 is Reducing inequalities and Advancing human rights. This year’s theme relates to ‘Equality’ and Article 1 of UDHR which says ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.’ The principles of equality and non-discrimination are at the heart of human rights.

The UN approach set out in the document includes addressing and finding solutions for discrimination that have affected several people in society. Equality, inclusion and non-discrimination- a human rights-based approach to development is the only best way to reduce inequality.

