Hydrate Your Skin With These DIY Sheet Masks at Home, And They Cost Almost Nothing

We have seen an increasing number of people apply sheet masks because it is one of the easiest cosmetic tools to add a glow to your face. Not only does the glow look natural but also lasts. The best part about these masks, though, is you don’t even need to spend a dime if you have the ingredients necessary to make them at home. If you know how to make effective sheet masks at home, you don’t need to roam around the market looking for great options. What’s better than keeping your skin hydrated from the comfort of your home?

Here are ways to make a sheet mask at home

Advertisement

Rice Water Sheet Mask:

To make a rice water sheet mask, wash half a cup of rice with water and leave it overnight. Now drain the rice and collect the water in a jar. Dip a muslin cloth in it and soak it for half an hour. Then store it in the fridge for another 30 minutes. Clean your face thoroughly and apply this DIY rice water sheet mask to your face. Remove the mask 20 minutes later and massage your face with light hands. Lastly, wash your face with cold water.

Aloe Vera Sheet Mask

Cut fresh aloe vera and collect the gel from it in a bowl. Mix watermelon juice in it to make it even more hydrating. Soak a muslin cloth in it for 30 minutes and then store it in the fridge for another 30 minutes. Apply it to your face and let it stay for 20 minutes. Then remove this sheet mask and massage your face with light hands for 5 minutes. Wash your face with cold water and then apply a moisturizer or a serum to your face.

These two sheet masks help the most in rehydrating your skin and adding a natural glow to it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here