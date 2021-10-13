Hypothyroidism: What are the Foods to Eat and Avoid in This Thyroid Disorder

Do you often face pain in your throat while swallowing food or breathing? At times our thyroid glands fail to function properly or produces imbalanced levels of TSH, T3, and T4 hormones, this indicates that the individual is at risk of developing a thyroid disorder. One of the common and serious thyroid disorders is hypothyroidism. Under this condition, the body fails to produce enough thyroid hormones and it impacts the everyday functioning and metabolism of a person. The early diagnosis of the disorder is crucial and treating it in a holistic manner is essential. Medication alone cannot cure the disease, hence an individual’s diet is equally important.

The hormones produced by the thyroid gland play a vital role in mood disorders, weight changes, fatigue levels, and keeping the skin healthy. Therefore, it is advised to include food that boosts energy levels, elevates hormone levels, and sustains functioning.

There is no magic cure or a particular meal or a diet plan to fix thyroid issues. But having the right food can lower the intensity of the symptoms. Minerals are essential for the proper functioning of our bodies. Iodine is one mineral that has been linked to proper thyroid function. A disturbance in iodine levels, whether too little or too much, can disrupt thyroid functioning and can lead to issues.

People should also focus on including core vitamins, minerals, and nutrients including Vitamin D, selenium, tyrosine, and zinc. These can mitigate several of the symptoms associated with hypothyroidism.

If you have hypothyroidism, rely more on plant-based foods, seafood, green leafy veggies, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Nuts, seeds, and legumes are rich sources of B-vitamins, zinc, and amino acids. Certain foods, including sweet potatoes, apples, pumpkin, and spinach have high nutrients and they also help in maintaining blood sugar levels, and managing weight gain.

Keep junk, processed, fat-laden foods away from your diet. People with thyroid issues should reduce or simply avoid foods like soy, tofu, soy milk, sauces. Brussel sprouts, peaches, plums, and cauliflower contain goitrogens, therefore, they should be consumed in moderated quantities. Sugar-laden foods, saturated foods are also bad if you have any thyroid disorder.

