‘I Don’t Trust Myself’: How Self-Doubt Is Harming You, Ways To Regain It

Trust is the foundation of every relationship and this includes the one with yourself as well. A lack of self-trust is highly detrimental as it can take a toll on your mental health and impact your bond with others in unimaginable ways. It will constantly make you feel the need to depend on others for everything. Addressing this, Marriage and Family Therapist, Emily H Sanders explained that self-trust acts as an anchor in our lives. She also shared ways in which one can build self-trust. Before we get there, here’s all you need to know about the adverse effects of not trusting ourselves:

Self-doubt about everything may put you in a situation where you feel you are not good enough. We often face difficulty while making decisions and lean on others for guidance despite knowing about the outcome.

Criticize ourselves for everything.

Let go of our values.

Find it harder to open up or be authentic.

Constantly living in fear and being concerned about missing red flags.

Find it difficult to battle addictive or self-sabotaging behaviours.

Now that you know how detrimental a lack of self-trust is, it is about time that you buckle up. All you need to do is follow the steps mentioned below:

Emily suggests that you start considering and honouring your emotions.

Take some time to think about what you want prior to seeking advice, thoughts, or opinions of others.

Build healthy habits.

Set small goals that are achievable. When you do, it will boost your self-confidence. As a result, it will facilitate self-trust.

Enforce your personal boundaries.

Establish your personal values and take your decisions accordingly. Meet your basic needs and do not ignore physical cues like hunger and exhaustion.

Speak kindly to yourself

Do not ignore your feelings. Validate your discomfort without dismissing them. Try getting comfortable with vulnerability. If you are someone who overshares then try withholding. However, if you are someone who withholds then practice sharing more (start with sharing small things). Do not break the promises that you make to yourself.

Let us know how things turn out for you after inculcating the aforementioned steps in your life.

