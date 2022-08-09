 “I Hope to Get Married,” Selena Gomez Discusses Her Mental Health and Desire to Be a Mom

Selena Gomez has always been one of those famous people who was open with talking about her private life, including her difficulties with health (both physical and mental), the dangers of social media, and other topics. The 30-year-old was candid in a recent interview on how she pictured her life with a family.

The singer-songwriter, who made an appearance on an episode of Raquelle Stevens’ vodcast “Giving Back Generation," stated that before she “peace(s) out," or ends her career in music, she wants to be married and have a kid.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out," Gomez was quoted as saying, as mentioned in an InStyle report.

She cited “physical touch" as her preferred method of expression of affection. She responded when Stevens allegedly said that Gomez occasionally forbids her from hugging her, “I love you to the moon and back. I want a husband, and I want that kind of touch."

“I think my love language would be physical touch, and I actually would say acts of service. The older I get, the more I appreciate it. I hung out with somebody a bit older, and it was so wonderful. It was like being taken care of [with them asking], ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?’,totally delightful stuff. The singer reportedly said, “I don’t feel like many people are like that anymore. It was very kind.

She also brought up her mental health at some point during the interview; in the past, she has spoken openly about bipolar disorder, despair, and anxiety. Gomez said in the vodcast that her friends are her “rainbow" and have supported her through some trying moments. She also gave Gracie, her half-sister who is nine years old, credit.

“And my fans," she added. “I haven’t been able to perform in a really long time, and it’s been really, really hard because I feel so disconnected from people. They keep me going, even when I’ve been in tough moments on tour. They make me so happy. I never knew what I did to deserve it, but I’m so lucky."

Additionally, Gomez was quoted as claiming that she “doesn’t spend time on Instagram" and gets pleased when she meets people since she “didn’t look at [their] Instagram.

“So I don’t know what you did or how you are. That’s real-time that we can gain together instead of just, ‘Did you see my story?’ I give people advice saying, ‘Just take the weekend off or start with one day where you just don’t pay attention to it, and really be present for what’s around you.’ I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health," she was quoted as saying.

