Ice Cubes To Multani Mitti, 5 Natural Remedies To Say Goodbye To Your Open Pores

Does your skin look dull and tired? Have you also tried an abundance of skincare products to get rid of open pores and yet that glow is missing? If yes, then this is the right place to learn a few tricks to get rid of them. Below, we have mentioned some amazing and natural remedies that will nourish your skin to the fullest and provide you with smooth, even-toned, and lustrous skin. Undoubtedly, open pores are difficult to treat but with a few changes in your skincare routine, you can always unclog the pores and minimise them.

1. Ice cubes

When it comes to treating open skin pores, applying ice cubes is one of the best options. Ice cubes are known as an instant remedy that stimulates blood circulation and provides you with healthier-looking skin in no time. After cleansing the face, wrap the ice cube in a towel and apply it all over the face to boost your skin health and get rid of large pores.

2. Egg whites

Without a doubt, egg whites have several major benefits for your skin as well as your overall health. Eggs contain protein and a plethora of vitamins and minerals, like calcium, magnesium, and folate which help in shrinking the enlarged pores. From enhancing the skin’s moisture to tightening and rejuvenating the skin, egg whites can be a great addition to your daily skincare regime.

3. Multani Mitti

To say goodbye to your pesky pores, Multani Mitti is the magical solution. As this natural ingredient helps remove dirt, sebum, sweat, and impurities from the face, it becomes easier to get rid of open pores and pimples. Try using Multani mitti with rose water, as the combination of both will absorb excess oil and draw out blackheads, making your skin look glowing and radiant.

4. Baking Soda

Baking soda contains mild antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that prove beneficial in treating pores and preventing future breakouts. From helping in getting rid of open pores to balancing the pH levels of the skin, baking soda should definitely have a place in your skincare regime. Add two tablespoons of baking soda to two tablespoons of lukewarm water for smooth and shining skin.

5. Tomato scrub

Undoubtedly, tomatoes are a rich source of an antioxidant known as lycopene which helps in reducing the appearance of large open pores on your skin. Having astringent properties, tomatoes can help remove excess oil, tighten skin, and shrink the size of large pores that appear on your skin’s surface. A tablespoon of tomato juice mixed with three to four drops of lemon juice is all you need if you want to get rid of open pores and dull skin.

