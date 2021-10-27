Iconix Lifestyle India Private Limited Acquires Lee Cooper's IP Rights for India

Iconix Lifestyle India Private Limited has expanded its brand portfolio with the acquisition of IP rights in India of iconic British brand Lee Cooper. Born in 1908, with its heritage in denim, Lee Cooper is today a brand with presence across 126 countries, 7000 points of sale, and over 2 million social followers.

The original British denim brand’s journey began in a local factory in London’s East End as a leading maker of workwear, which provided uniforms for the British Troops in World War 1 and World War 2. By 1945, Lee Cooper had moved its focus from military wear to fashion and denim. Since then, Lee Cooper has become a global fashion brand with over 100 years of heritage.

Today, the brand’s products and collections are created with denim at the heart and fashion at the forefront. Lee Cooper now serves across multiple categories that includes apparel for men, women and children, footwear, bags, accessories, watches, swimwear, workwear, eyewear, fragrance, homeware and personal electronics.

“Lee Cooper’s brand history and unparalleled relevance in the Indian market makes it the most prestigious acquisition for the JV. It’s the go-to denim brand that liberalized India grew up with and its affinity among consumers gives us a strong foundation to rebuild the brand in the country." said Darshan Mehta, Managing Director of Reliance Brands Limited and Director on the Board of Iconix Lifestyle India Private Limited.

The acquisition will allow Iconix Lifestyle India to expand Lee Cooper’s presence in India by enabling the brand’s distribution across all retail channels.

Bob Galvin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Iconix Brand Group Inc and Director on the Board of Iconix Lifestyle India Private Limited, said, “Gaining Lee Cooper’s IP rights aligns with our long-term strategic approach to growing our brand presence in India. We have a very strong commitment to the ongoing success, and this development provides the opportunity to operate directly in a quickly expanding market and to bring this iconic high-quality brand to a new audience."

Iconix Lifestyle India Private Limited is an equal joint venture between India based Reliance Brands Limited and Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

