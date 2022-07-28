Ideas To Tackle Beard Issues This Monsoon

Even though most men enjoy growing beards, maintaining them becomes quite difficult for many. Men grow beards and style them for enhancing their looks. Two of the most common problems that a man with full beard faces are Itching as well as acne. Although, it gets worse during the monsoons. Listed below are certain suggestions for you to tackle your beard problems this monsoon:

1. Use beard oils: The majority of men frequently disregard beard oils as they believe that it is only used to promote faster beard growth. However, beard oils typically accomplish much more than that. In addition to promoting growth, it nourishes and supplies the nutrients required for ongoing maintenance. Furthermore, it strengthens the beard’s strands by conditioning them.

2. Wash your beard regularly: It is essential to routinely wash your beard because fungus and bacteria thrive in moist, humid areas, such as a damp beard. Additionally, it will also result in a foul odour and the growth of your beard in an odd way. It can negatively impact the skin and cause fungal infections.

3. Trim your beard regularly: It is anyway essential to trim your beard in order to maintain the shape and size as per what suits you best. During the monsoons, beards often become overgrown to the point where it starts irritating you and you are forced to entirely trim it. However, it is not required to shave it off. All you need to do is groom it a little and maintain it well. Start trimming your beard from time to time.

4. Moisturise: Men disregard the fact that it is crucial for one to moisturise their beard, especially during the rainy season. Monsoons tend to weaken the beard and the follicles. Moisturising beard is a technique to revitalise them and support their ability to maintain their vigour.

