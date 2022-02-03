Idli Sambar To Chole Bhature, India's Lipsmacking Street Foods

If there’s something truly a hallmark of the country’s cultural diversity, it’s our street food. Each city has its famous food. Not just the spicy chicken or momos, but also the desserts differ in each city. Let us find the best street food options in India.

>Vada Pav

One of the most famous street food in Maharastra is Vada pav. It is called the Indian version of Burger. It is made with bread bun and potato patty and is served with sauce and green chilli.

>Khati Roll

Khati roll is one of the most famous street foods from Kolkata. There are different varieties of these rolls. Khati roll is a crispy Laccha Paratha in which different items such as cheese, egg, mashed potato, chicken, meat, and vegetables are stuffed.

>Poha

The famous street food from Madhya Pradesh, especially in Indore, can be found in almost every city. It is mostly loved as a breakfast. To make this, potatoes, onions, peanuts, and other things are used along with Poha.

>Idli Sambhar

Idli sambhar is loved as street food all over the country. It is one of the most famous dishes from Tamil Nadu. Idli is prepared with rice, while sambhar is made with different vegetables.

>Kachori

The traditional street food of our country is Kachori and Samosa. Jaipur’s Kachori is extremely famous. This Kachori is made in different ways and they have varieties, including Aloo Kachori, Moong Dal Kachori, Corn Kachori, Onion Kachori, Mawa Kachori are quite famous.

>Chole Bhature

This is the favourite of the country’s capital. You can get Chole Bhature everywhere, from the roadside vendor to 5-star hotels.

