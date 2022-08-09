If You Are A Woman In Your 30s, You Should Not Overlook These Health Warnings

30 can be a tricky age for women. It can be considered a time when perhaps most women have grown out of the initial struggles of building a career. In terms of relationships as well, it is a stage in life when women look to settle down or are already occupied with the responsibilities of a family.

Amid all of this, health is something which we might not have enough time left to focus upon. While age might just be a number in other aspects of life but when it comes to our health, it is consequential.

Ayurvedic expert Dr. Nitika Kohli recently talked about six severe health warnings which every woman in her 30s should be aware about.

“They say that age is just a number, but it is never disclosed that as this number increases it brings on severe healthcare issues along with it. Many acute health disorders occur when you are in your 30s, these health issues affect your body and weakens your immune system," she wrote as caption on her Instagram post.

In your 30s, you might look the same as you did a few years back when you were younger, but your body is slowly changing and so are its needs. We here take a look at the health troubles which the Ayurvedic doctor has highlighted.

First of all, the adamant weight that doesn’t let you go soon is a warning sign, according to Dr. Kohli. The second warning to a woman’s health is the persistent hair loss caused due to the lack of important nutrients.

If you are looking to conceive but are unable to, then it is also a caution. The constantly ticking biological clock causing trouble while getting pregnant is a major health concern for women in their 30s.

A woman’s periods could also get affected as they age. Dr. Kohli underlines unnatural or unexpected vaginal bleeding due to abnormal menstrual cycle as the fourth warning sign.

Besides this, evolving skin pattern with changing moles or spots on the skin, is also a health disorder. Finally, the last caution is regarding respiratory issues which cause loss of air and other breathing concerns, according to the doctor.

It is advisable that you consult a doctor or a health expert immediately if you face any of these issues in your 30s.

